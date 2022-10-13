 Skip to main content
Critics urge further environmental review over Kauai renewable energy project

West Kaua'i Energy Project

The West Kauai Energy Project is expected to provide 25 percent of the island's electricity needs through solar and hydro-energy.

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Heads of the West Kauai Energy Project (WKEP) boast promising results if the proposal actualizes, such as meeting 25% of the island's electricity needs through renewable energy, and reducing residents' use of fuel by 8.5 million gallons a year.

Part of the mixed solar-hydro energy generating project involves diverting 11 million gallons of water a day from Waimea River over 65 years, "which is no significant amount," Earthjustice attorney Elena Bryant asserted. "That's enough water to fill just about 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools."

