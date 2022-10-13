Critics urge further environmental review over Kauai renewable energy project

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Heads of the West Kauai Energy Project (WKEP) boast promising results if the proposal actualizes, such as meeting 25% of the island's electricity needs through renewable energy, and reducing residents' use of fuel by 8.5 million gallons a year.
Part of the mixed solar-hydro energy generating project involves diverting 11 million gallons of water a day from Waimea River over 65 years, "which is no significant amount," Earthjustice attorney Elena Bryant asserted. "That's enough water to fill just about 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools."
Longtime Kauai resident and kalo farmer John Aana echoed Bryant's sentiment, "we're not against renewable energy, but we are against wasting water."
"It's (WKEP) a big project for our community and it has a big impact. We need to proceed cautiously," Aana added.
In a recent draft environmental assessment (EA), KIUC noted about half of the water will go towards Department of Hawaiian Homelands agricultural lots in Waimea.
The remaining gallons would be released to the Kekaha Agriculture Association, which leases state owned land for farming.
But according to a KIUC spokesperson, in the event KAA is unable to use all of the discharged water, the excess would be delivered to the Mana storm drainage system, built during the plantation era.
"So as this water is flowing through, it's picking up legacy pesticides, picking up sediment, and all of that will eventually end up being discharged into the ocean," Bryant cautioned.
However, KIUC told KITV4 because the water emissions would be conveyed from Mana Reservoir through a pipe to the drain system, it would not come into contact with ag fields, meaning, "the discharge would be clean, filtered water, it is expected to improve the quality of the water from other users in the storm drain system that is being discharged into the ocean."
Still, critics are calling for an Environmental Impacts Statement (EIS) in addition to the two EA KIUC has already drafted.
"When you look at the regulations governing requirements for both an EA and and EIS, and EA has far more lenient requirements," Bryant added.
Kaua'i resident and taro farmer Kaina Makua said, "that's all the community is asking. Let the EIS get done, let us look at the impacts, and we come to a common conclusion, and if it is valid for them to take that much water, then that's where we're going."
KIUC has completed studies equivalent to an EIS and reported, "those studies did not identify any significant impacts from the project that could not be addressed through minimization and avoidance, which is why we ultimately prepared an EA instead."
A company said they believe the Draft EA's "extensive analysis and associated studies, which together are over a thousand pages in length," conclude there will be no significant impacts.
KIUC plans to submit the final EA to the Department of Land and Natural Resources in about a month.