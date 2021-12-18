CrimeStoppers: Missing Puna Woman Natalie Johnson Located BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Dec 18, 2021 Dec 18, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawaii Police Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATE: 29-year-old Natalie Johnson, who was previously reported missing, was located in Puna in good health on December 18, 2021.---PUNA (KITV4) - Hawaii Island Police are seeking the public's help in locating missing 29-year-old Natalie Johnson from Puna. Family members say they have not heard from Johnson since Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and that she is known to frequent the Mountain View and Keaau areas. Johnson was last seen wearing a purple sundress, black slippers, and carrying an orange-colored backpack. She is described as being 5'9'- 5'10' tall, and weighing about 150-160 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.Anyone with information on this case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300 or Hawaii police at 808-935-3311. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Natalie Johnson Police Anatomy Keaau Slipper Help Mountain View Crimestoppers Hawaii Island Puna Medicine Good Health More From KITV Politics White House promises action on situation surrounding Red Hill fuel storage tanks, CNHA says Updated Dec 3, 2021 Local National Park Service host USS Utah shipwreck "Live Dive" Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local CrimeStoppers: Missing Puna Woman Natalie Johnson Located Updated 2 hrs ago Local Mitigation plans for Honolulu events with 50+ people posted publicly on city's website Updated Oct 28, 2021 Local Musician Ron Artis discusses his return to the Hawaii Theatre for the first time since the pandemic began. Updated Dec 8, 2021 News Affordable Connectivity Program to bring long-term broadband access to residents. Dec 17, 2021 Recommended for you