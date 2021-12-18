Offers go here

CrimeStoppers: Missing Puna Woman Natalie Johnson Located

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing 29-year-old Natalie Johnson
Hawaii Police

UPDATE: 29-year-old Natalie Johnson, who was previously reported missing, was located in Puna in good health on December 18, 2021.

---

PUNA (KITV4) - Hawaii Island Police are seeking the public's help in locating missing 29-year-old Natalie Johnson from Puna. 

Family members say they have not heard from Johnson since Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and that she is known to frequent the Mountain View and Keaau areas. 

Johnson was last seen wearing a purple sundress, black slippers, and carrying an orange-colored backpack. 

She is described as being 5'9'- 5'10' tall, and weighing about 150-160 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300 or Hawaii police at 808-935-3311.