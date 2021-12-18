CrimeStoppers: Hawaii Police searching for missing 29-year-old Natalie Johnson BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Dec 18, 2021 Dec 18, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawaii Police Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUNA (KITV4) - Hawaii Island Police are seeking the public's help in locating missing 29-year-old Natalie Johnson from Puna. Family members say they have not heard from Johnson since Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and that she is known to frequent the Mountain View and Keaau areas. Johnson was last seen wearing a purple sundress, black slippers, and carrying an orange-colored backpack. She is described as being 5'9'- 5'10' tall, and weighing about 150-160 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.Anyone with information on this case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300 or Hawaii police at 808-935-3311. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Natalie Johnson Police Anatomy Keaau Slipper Help Mountain View Crimestoppers Hawaii Island More From KITV Local KPD asking for public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Daya Hughes Updated Nov 24, 2021 Video The remains of World War two veteran from Waipahu will be laid to rest next week at the National Memorial cemetery of the Pacific. Updated Dec 8, 2021 Business Alarm over new COVID-19 variant already causing economic hardship Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Friday Weather: Trade winds and sun to end to the week. Updated Dec 9, 2021 COVID-19 Hawaii death toll from COVID-19 tops 1,000 Updated Nov 20, 2021 Local Instagram unveils new features aimed at helping keep teens safe Updated Dec 12, 2021 Recommended for you