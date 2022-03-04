 Skip to main content
CrimeStoppers: 52-year-old Tyrone Stewart Jr. wanted on $350,000 warrants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers along with HPD are asking for the public's help in locating 52-year-old Tyrone Stewart Jr. wanted on seven outstanding warrants.

This is in connection to the assault in the second degree of a senior citizen, the warrants totaling $350,000. Stewart Jr. has 19 prior convictions and is known to be in the Waianae area. 

Stewart Jr. is described as being 5'9" and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information on Tyrone Stewart's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

