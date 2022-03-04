CrimeStoppers: 52-year-old Tyrone Stewart Jr. wanted on $350,000 warrants by KITV4 WEB STAFF Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CrimeStoppers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers along with HPD are asking for the public's help in locating 52-year-old Tyrone Stewart Jr. wanted on seven outstanding warrants.This is in connection to the assault in the second degree of a senior citizen, the warrants totaling $350,000. Stewart Jr. has 19 prior convictions and is known to be in the Waianae area. Stewart Jr. is described as being 5'9" and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Tyrone Stewart's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Local A New York man was charged with hate crimes after allegedly attacking several Asian women in a 2-hour time period CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyrone Stewart Jr. Crimestoppers Anatomy Senior Citizen Conviction Assault Eye Hair More From KITV 4 Island News Local VASH gets ready for unprepared visitors expected to fly to Hawaii during holidays Nov 1, 2021 Medicine COVID variants and what they could mean for the future of the pandemic Updated Dec 13, 2021 Local Outage on Amazon Web Service disrupting streaming services, deliveries Dec 7, 2021 Local Body of missing diver recovered near Kaupo Beach in Waimanalo Updated Nov 16, 2021 Local Hawaii suppliers warn customers to be flexible when buying alcohol Updated Nov 21, 2021 Local Future USS Daniel Inouye arrives in Pearl Harbor following 'Honoring the Islands' tour Updated Nov 18, 2021 Recommended for you