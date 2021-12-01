Crews working to repair water main break in Liliha By Web Staff Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break on Liliha Street between Liliha Place and Judd Street.Approximately 15 homes may be affected during the repairs, which will be ongoing throughout the day.Drivers are asked to drive with caution and to use alternate routes where possible. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Water Main Liliha Place Water Supply Transports Crew Driver Honolulu Alternate Route More From KITV Local 22-year-old and his dog rescued off of Lanikai Pillbox trail Thursday morning Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Honolulu's first female mayor, Eileen Anderson, dead at 93 Updated 15 hrs ago Local Future USS Daniel Inouye arrives in Pearl Harbor following 'Honoring the Islands' tour Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local Hawaiian Humane Society and Subaru Hawaii host no-fee adoption event Updated Nov 11, 2021 Business Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local MC&A Cruise Services celebrates 20th anniversary, anticipates return to business in Hawaii Updated Nov 26, 2021 Recommended for you