Crews working to repair water main break in Liliha

12" Water Main Break

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break on Liliha Street between Liliha Place and Judd Street.

Approximately 15 homes may be affected during the repairs, which will be ongoing throughout the day.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution and to use alternate routes where possible.

