Crews repair 30-inch water main break near Kahana Bay Beach Park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crews have successfully repaired the 30-inch water main break at Kahana Bay Beach Park and water service has been restored to all affected customers, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced.
The water main broke on the evening of July 16, as a strong south shore swell pounded Oahu. The BWS originally forecast the repairs to be completed by Sunday, July 24.
Despite the fix, officials say water conservation is still needed from Waimanalo to Kaaawa after the BWS says its system lost 60% of its windward water supply because of the break.
Residents are asked to not use water for any lawn or garden irrigation, car washing, or other outdoor activities like filling swimming pools or water slides.
“These conservation measures will help us restore water levels in our reservoirs quicker and allow us to continue to provide service to all customers,” the BWS said in a press release.
The break also caused extensive damage to Kamehameha Highway, forcing authorities to shut down all traffic on the Highway between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road. Kamehameha Highway re-opened one lane to contraflow traffic on Thursday, July 21 at 4:30 a.m.
The contraflow lane is expected to remain in place while crews complete road repairs around the Kahana bridge.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.