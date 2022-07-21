 Skip to main content
Crews repair 30-inch water main break near Kahana Bay Beach Park

  • Updated
Kahana Bay Water Main Break

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crews have successfully repaired the 30-inch water main break at Kahana Bay Beach Park and water service has been restored to all affected customers, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced.

The water main broke on the evening of July 16, as a strong south shore swell pounded Oahu. The BWS originally forecast the repairs to be completed by Sunday, July 24.

