Crews battling large brush fire near Central Maui Landfill By KITV Web Staff May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 49 min ago

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters on Maui are working to get a handle on a large brush fire near the Central Maui Landfill Refuse and Recycling Center.Authorities have shut down Pulehu Road from the landfill to Hansen Road while crews work to get the fire under control.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and there have been no reports of damage or injuries at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Local Hawaii lawmakers pass bills to protect natural resources, mitigate climate change impacts By Kathryn Doorey