Crash on Oahu's North Shore leaves two family members dead

  Updated
A truck tried to pass a car and collided head on with an oncoming vehicle on the highway.

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The grisly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon. 

"The driver was reckless and knew or should have known that his actions could cause a collision of this severity, which again, resulted in the death of 2 occupants in the second vehicle and the third occupant clinging to her life," Major Ben Moszkowicz said.

