Crash near Tantalus Lookout stops traffic after car goes off cliff by KITV4 Web Staff Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A vehicle crash on Round Top Drive in Honolulu stopped traffic briefly on Tuesday afternoon. Reports say at around 5:17 p.m. on August 30, a vehicle went off the roadway, and Honolulu emergency and fire crews were called to the scene around 2929 Round Top Drive to assess the damage.

Crime & Courts Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer By Matthew Nuttle

Roadways were closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge following the accident, but have since been reopened.It is unclear what caused the accident.This is an ongoing story. Please check back for more updates.