Crash near Tantalus Lookout stops traffic after car goes off cliff

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A vehicle crash on Round Top Drive in Honolulu stopped traffic briefly on Tuesday afternoon. 

Reports say at around 5:17 p.m. on August 30, a vehicle went off the roadway, and Honolulu emergency and fire crews were called to the scene around 2929 Round Top Drive to assess the damage.

