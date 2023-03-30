Crash in Waipahu injuries two after van goes off cliff By KITV Web Staff Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A crash in Waipahu Thursday evening injured a 27-year old man.A van ended up on the side of this hill, near the intersection or Paiwa and Hiapo Streets just before 7:30 p.m. Crime & Courts Suspect in deadly Kapaa hit-and-run arrested By KITV Web Staff Emergency Medical Services says the van crashed into another vehicle and kept going. EMS treated and took the van's driver to the hospital in serious condition.Another man declined treatment.Honolulu Police had closed Paiwa Street, but it has reopened. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waipahu, Hawaii Hawaii Driver Emergency Medical Services More From KITV 4 Island News News Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas Updated Nov 3, 2022 Business Target replacing Saks Fifth Avenue in Waikiki Updated Aug 19, 2022 Local Maui residents in need encouraged to apply for energy credit assistance before June 30 deadline Updated Jun 23, 2022 Business $30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations Updated Sep 14, 2022 Local Ukraine claims Russian general has been killed in Kharkiv Updated Apr 15, 2022 Local 'Suspicious package' found outside FBI Honolulu office in Kapolei deemed safe | UPDATE Updated Jan 26, 2023 Recommended for you