 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craig Angelos to become next athletic director at the University of Hawaii - Manoa

  • Updated
  • 0
craig angelos

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The University Of Hawaii Board Of Regents has voted to approve Craig Angelos to become the university’s next athletic director.

Angelos was selected by UH President David Lassner on May 12. The final vote by the regents tallied 8 “aye” votes, 2 “nay” votes, and 1 abstained.

'Nothing new to him': UH athletic director nominee ready for challenges

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred