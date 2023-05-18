Craig Angelos to become next athletic director at the University of Hawaii - Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The University Of Hawaii Board Of Regents has voted to approve Craig Angelos to become the university’s next athletic director.
Angelos was selected by UH President David Lassner on May 12. The final vote by the regents tallied 8 “aye” votes, 2 “nay” votes, and 1 abstained.
“I can assure you that I will bring respect, kindness, understanding, along with talent and accomplishment and we will all work together for success,” said Angelos.
“I want to listen and learn about the culture and the people, immerse myself in the community, and get to know as many of you personally as I can. In fact, since I was recommended, I have had people assist me in reaching into the community and connecting me with business and political leaders through calls and texting. And look back after a year and see how I have done. I am confident that you will be pleased,” he added.
Angelos boasts an impressive resume of over 29 years of intercollegiate athletic leadership. He served nine years in the athletic director position at Florida Atlantic University, and is currently fulfilling his position as senior deputy director at Long Island University.
Outgoing AD David Matlin announced his intention to retire back in January 2023. That retirement begins on June 2, 2023. Angelos will take the reins on June 5.
Angelos earned his bachelor of arts at Brigham Young University where he was a starter on the baseball team, and earned his law degree from Creighton University School of Law. His annual salary will be $325,212, the same as outgoing AD Matlin.
