COVID surge prompts cuts in Big Island licensing and vehicle registration services

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 411 PM HST, radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers over
southern Oahu, with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waimalu, Honolulu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Halawa, Aiea,
Pearl City, Waipahu, as well as Makiki and Kaimuki.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines. The north swell will
slowly fade tonight, likely dropping surf below advisory level for
north facing shores of the Big Island by Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores...lowering
to 10 to 14 feet by Thursday morning for north facing shores of
the Big Island. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing
shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.
* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and
Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui and the Big
Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The Hawai’i County Division of Vehicle Registration and Licensing announced additional cuts in its services prompted by COVID-19 related staffing shortages.
The changes include reduced services and closures for several of the division’s offices in Hilo, Kaʻū, and Waimea.
According to the County of Hawai’i, the Hilo and Kaʻū Drivers Licensing Offices are closed on Jan. 5, 2022. Additionally, the Waimea office canceled all road tests scheduled for Jan. 5.
The Hilo office aims to reopen on Monday, Jan. 10, and the Kaʻū location is slated to be back in business on Tuesday, Jan. 11. However, the Hilo Vehicle Registration Office remains open, pending staff availability.
According to the county, any appointments missed due to these closures will be rescheduled for either Jan. 22 or Jan. 29. Those whose appointments were canceled will be contacted by a representative from the division.