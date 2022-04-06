 Skip to main content
COVID still main concern as Hawaii sees four cases of Norovirus

Norovirus DOH

A multinational outbreak of norovirus infections has been linked to raw oysters from British Columbia with distribution to multiple U.S. states, including Hawaii.  

Four suspected cases have been identified in Hawaii but none have been confirmed so far.

Dr. Dewolf Miller is an Epidemiologist and professor for the University of Hawaii.

He says the norovirus is spread more through touch and food contamination where Covid was by aerosol.

According to the Department of Health, the four suspected cases found are linked to restaurants and distributors that bought oysters from British Columbia.

The DOH would not say where these oysters were sold in Hawaii.

Dr. Miller says one advantage Norovirus has over COVID is that it's more resistant to hand sanitizers but says he's not that concerned.

