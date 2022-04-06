COVID still main concern as Hawaii sees four cases of Norovirus By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Eddie Dowd A multinational outbreak of norovirus infections has been linked to raw oysters from British Columbia with distribution to multiple U.S. states, including Hawaii. Four suspected cases have been identified in Hawaii but none have been confirmed so far.Dr. Dewolf Miller is an Epidemiologist and professor for the University of Hawaii.He says the norovirus is spread more through touch and food contamination where Covid was by aerosol.According to the Department of Health, the four suspected cases found are linked to restaurants and distributors that bought oysters from British Columbia.The DOH would not say where these oysters were sold in Hawaii.Dr. Miller says one advantage Norovirus has over COVID is that it's more resistant to hand sanitizers but says he's not that concerned. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Norovirus Covid Doh Hawaii Oyster Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Haleiwa Challenger surf competition on hold for another day Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Todd Graham resigns as head football coach at UH Updated Jan 14, 2022 Local HGEA endorses Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor Updated Mar 23, 2022 Business Starbucks is planning even more price hikes this year Updated Feb 2, 2022 Local NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaii after 6.7 earthquake in Philippines Updated Mar 13, 2022 Local Coffee company ‘Social Brew’ committed to stamping out sex trafficking Updated Dec 19, 2021 Recommended for you