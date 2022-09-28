Covid-19 Reinfections Rising in Hawaii

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. (Pfizer via AP)
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned.
The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2 Percent of all New Covid-19 Cases in Hawaii.
Dr. Sarah Kemble says, "In the beginning of 2021 there were virually no reinfections. Then this past June, the infection rate went up to 5 percent and now we are up to over 10 point 2 percent reinfection rate."
Mami Ogiwara is Miss Hawaii Volunteer. She was in Jackson, Tennesse in May representing Hawaii on the National Pageant Stage when Ogiwara found out she got covid 19, A SECOND TIME~!
Mami Ogiwara. Had Covid-19 Twice says, "I barely made it to the national stage due to catching covid the second time. But onstage before the rehearsal, I was gifted with the negative result so I was able to thankfully participate in the national competition and represent our home state. "I was isolated for 5 days, and they were testing quite frequently we were doing the specific protocols to keep everyone safe."
Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaii State Epidemiologist, says " In general reinfections tends to be more mild for most combinations, but that's not always the case so unfortunately some people who are reinfected do end up in the hospital. Or can die, so I think it is really important to know that vaccine is a way to protect yourself from those more severe outcomes."
DOH reports, 10,995 reinfections dating back to September 2020 when the first reinfection was recorded. The DOH says, reinfections represent 3.09% of the total Covid-19 Cases of 355,959.
Dr. Kemble says the best way to protect yourself from serious COVID – 19 illness is to get the Bi-Valent Boosters, this will also help keep our entire community safe and healthy.
