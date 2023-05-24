 Skip to main content
Courts award family nearly $30 million in Tripler malpractice lawsuit

Tripler lawsuit
Warren family

It's the biggest Malpractice Award against the army hospital for the severe and permanent damage done to John and Laura Warren's daughter back in 2016.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A U.S. District Court judge awarded a family nearly $30 million, after a medical malpractice lawsuit against Tripler Army Hospital for endangering their newborn daughter's life. 

The lawsuit awards $29,479,308 to the Warren family after their newborn daughter suffered permanent, catastrophic injuries after negligent medical treatment following a Sept. 22, 2016 visit at the Tripler emergency room - the largest malpractice amount awarded from the hospital. 

An error occurred