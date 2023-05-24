Courts award family nearly $30 million in Tripler malpractice lawsuit

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A U.S. District Court judge awarded a family nearly $30 million, after a medical malpractice lawsuit against Tripler Army Hospital for endangering their newborn daughter's life.
The lawsuit awards $29,479,308 to the Warren family after their newborn daughter suffered permanent, catastrophic injuries after negligent medical treatment following a Sept. 22, 2016 visit at the Tripler emergency room - the largest malpractice amount awarded from the hospital.
Despite being a healthy newborn, on that day, she had a distended, tight abdomen and had turned blue from the waist down. Shortly after arriving at Tripler, she had stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated.
The then one-month-old baby was later diagnosed with volvulus, a dangerous condition which can be fatal if not treated in time.
For unknown reasons, Tripler did not run the necessary tests or perform the surgery needed on the Warren's daughter. She was taken to Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children the following day, where life-saving surgery was done.
According to documents, the newborn ultimately lost between 70-95% of her intestinal tract and cannot get the nutrition she needs from oral feeding alone.
Today, the Warren's daughter is six years old, and is medically dependent, receiving food, and other nutrients, by tube.
“While we are pleased with the judgment, it is no substitute for the loss the Warren family suffered at Tripler’s hands,” said Loretta Sheehan, the Warren family’s attorney. “Had they just done the UGI and treated her volvulus in a timely manner, she would not have been permanently physically and mentally damaged.”
The money won through the case will help pay for their daughters medication. Tripler has referred to the Hawaii U.S. Attorney's Office for comment.