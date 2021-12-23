Court upholds US cockfighting ban, rejects challenge in Guam

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will
fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by
sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon,
the advisory will be extended through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to
10 feet this afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has affirmed a ban against cockfighting in U.S. territories.
The ruling Wednesday rejects a Guam businessman's 2019 lawsuit arguing the ban is unconstitutional.
Sedfrey Linsangan argued in his lawsuit cockfighting is part of his culture. He appealed after a U.S. judge in Guam denied his motion for a preliminary injunction against the prohibition.
In 2018, former President Donald Trump signed a law banning all animal fighting in U.S. territories. The law took effect in 2019. Prior to the law, cockfighting had been illegal in the 50 states but not U.S. territories.