Court rules on Maui County's motion to dismiss lawsuit regarding a homeless sweep

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MAUI (KITV4) -- Maui County is asking the Intermediate Court of Appeals to review a recent court order that has to do with a large homeless sweep that happened in the Kanaha area of Kahului.
Maui Circuit Court judge Kirstin Hamman issued the ruling on March 16 on the county's motion to dismiss the lawsuit -- granting it in part, and dismissing it in part.
During that sweep last September, the county seized vehicles and personal items that were left behind in the encampment known as Puuhonua o Kanaha. More than 60 people lived there, on county land on or near Amala Place. It was the island's largest homeless encampment at the time.
Before the sweep, the county had put up no trespassing signs and delivered a notice to vacate.
The ACLU of Hawaii said the notice did not provide any information about how they could get their items back, or what procedures were available to challenge the sweep.
Last October, the ACLU helped four people file a civil lawsuit, claiming the county needed to hold contested case hearings before doing such a sweep.
The county responded last November by filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, and the court recently granted it in part, and denied it in part.
Two of the four plaintiffs had their items seized during the sweep. The court ruled that those two plaintiffs, whose belongings were taken, were entitled to a hearing. The other two were not since their personal property was not taken by the county.
"I'm glad to see something is finally being done. Every time they did a sweep I took a loss and it was really hard. Finally, something is being done," said plaintiff Sonia Davis.
"It means a lot. It's a beautiful feeling that we are finally going to be heard," said plaintiff Jessica Lau.
Deputy corporation counsel Caleb Rowe told KITV4 that Maui County is appealing this ruling.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.