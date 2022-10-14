Court rules in favor of short-term rental companies, halting Mayor Blangiardi's June provision

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A federal judge this week issued an injunction preventing the City and County of Honolulu from enforcing Ordinance 22-7, which Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed in April.
The law was set to take effect on October 23rd.
The judge ruled that the city can't enforce the provision that prohibits 30 to 89-day home rentals, or the advertisement of such rentals, in any district on Oahu.
The group that filed the lawsuit, Hawaii Legal Short-Term Rental Alliance, claimed the ordinance is unconstitutional.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued the following statement:
“I am disappointed, as I feel that the Court did not recognize the importance of the 30 to 89 day restriction in curbing rampant illegal rental activity, but we will honor the Court’s decision. We are currently evaluating the impact of the decision and will have more details to offer soon about what we will be doing to protect our residential neighborhoods.”
In a statement from Andreea Grigore, President of HILSTRA and CEO of Elite Pacific Vacations:
"We are elated with the Court's decision to grant HILSTRA the preliminary injunction in our challenge of Ordinance 22-7. We knew that this was a flawed bill from the very beginning, and it’s so encouraging that the Court understands and decided to uphold the constitutional rights of Oahu homeowners. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for their unwavering support, and for trusting our organization to spearhead this effort. Community donations and encouragement have made it possible for us to get to this point, and yesterday’s victory is a massive step in the right direction."