Court rules in favor of short-term rental companies, halting Mayor Blangiardi's June provision

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A federal judge this week issued an injunction preventing the City and County of Honolulu from enforcing Ordinance 22-7, which Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed in April.

The law was set to take effect on October 23rd.

An error occurred