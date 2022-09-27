Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24 years old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home.
Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani David's tragic death has dealt a huge blow to the many people whose lives he touched around the globe.
"He was literally the best surfer and skater of our generation," said Hawaiian surfer Seth Moniz. "Not just that but him as like a friend was even better. Like that's what made him Kalani David. The guy would literally give his shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. Just an incredible human and friend."
Kalani David Feeney Barrientos -- recognized worldwide by only his two first names -- had reconnected in recent years with his Costa Rican roots, including his birth mother, Maureen Barrientos.
"For me he was everything. My little boy. I reconnected with him when he was 17. I was really happy," she said. "I really love him. He had a big heart and he never liked to see people cry and I just want to bring him to his home in Hawaii."
Born in Costa Rica, Kalani moved to the islands with his father as a toddler, learning to surf the huge swells on Oahu's North Shore.
"He was just a Hawaii boy," Moniz said. "I don't even think he realized how many people loved him and cared for him."
His mother and father David David are now in the midst of a court battle over their son's remains.
His father wants to bury him in Florida, where he now lives, and has raised more than $30,000 online to get him there.
But his mother says he belongs in Hawaii, where he spent most of his life and became a champion surfer and skater even before reaching his teens. He eventually turned pro in both sports.
"Everyone knows in this world that Kalani loved the ocean, that's where I know his heart and soul should rest and be celebrated is back home in Hawaii," said former girlfriend Natalie Keali'inohomoku, who's in Costa Rica with his mother and sister fighting to bring his remains back to Hawaii.
Kalani's sister, Rachel Feeney Zamora, was by his side when tragedy struck.
"For everybody he was like a world champion and great surfer, for me he was just my little brother," she said. "I was right there, I gave him CPR. Like I really tried. I just want to bring him to his home where he belongs. All this family problems we're having right now we had it before when he was younger so he was always trying to find peace within us."
As the family dispute continues those who loved Kalani David continue to mourn the young athlete -- gone too soon.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.