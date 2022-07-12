 Skip to main content
Court affirms ruling about Hawaii man's challenge of police officer presence at TMT site at Mauna Kea

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hawaii court on Tuesday affirmed an earlier ruling involving a Hawaii man's complaint that challenged the presence of police officers at Mauna Kea on the Big Island.

Kalani Flores challenged the need of officers from the Honolulu and Maui Police Departments who were assisting the Hawaii County Police Department near the construction site surrounding the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The officers were trying to clear the access road to Mauna Kea's summit so that the construction equipment could proceed.

The intermediate court of appeals determined that mutual aid between police departments of different counties is allowed under Hawaii law.

In the meantime, earlier this year, Gov. David Ige signed into law House Bill 2024, which removes the University of Hawaii as managers of the Mauna Kea lands, and establishes a new authority to oversee the lands.

