County to start improvements to Waipio Valley Road in the spring

HAWAII COUINTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Friday. Hawaii County shared plans to fix a controversial North Hawaii road into a culturally significant valley.
Officials estimate it will take millions of dollars to patch up the erosion and secure the rockfall risks on Waipio Valley Road. But some say access to the ancient lands is priceless.
Thousands flock to take in the serene beauty of Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island's Hamakua Coast. But to get to the taro farms and ocean below, one has to traverse bumpy roads with landslide and rockfall hazards.
Hawaii County held a town meeting on Wednesday to explain there's a lot of work to be done. The plan is to start the improvement next spring, at a cost of about $6 million. The work would take three years.
"We're really concerned about the safety of the Waipio Valley access road. We're here to get people to sign a petition so the mayor can see how everyone feels about getting the road fixed properly," said member and Waipio Valley resident I'ini Kahakalau.
The petition as of Friday has nearly 6,000 signatures. The group plans to hand-deliver it to the County next week.
Protect Waipio Valley has manned a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week checkpoint at the top of the road for more than a month now. Kahakalau says when tourists come to the lookout, they can "talk with our kupuna, who explain why Waipio is so important, why it needs to rest; we're seeing a lot of the natural resources come back. But also to give a break to the road."
On Feb. 25, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth issued an emergency proclamation to close the road to pedestrians and most vehicles for safety reasons. Then, a group called MaKa, or Malama i ke kai 'o Waipi'o, said the order violated their cultural and public access rights, and sued the county.
On Sept. 19, the county reopened the road to residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and cultural practitioners, if they drove a 4-wheel drive vehicle. We asked MaKa for comment on the county's latest information and haven't heard back.
But Protect Waipio Valley tells KITV4 while it appreciates the update, it still wants to know how the road will be managed between now and when the road work starts.
"From February when it was initially closed to only farmers and residents, to September when it was open to a larger population of people, nothing on the road got fixed. Our concern is, if it's so dangerous in February when they only wanted to allow farmers and residents, how can they open it to a bigger group of people never having fixed anything?" Kahakalau said.
To prove her point, Kahakalau sent KITV4 a photo of a boulder that just fell on the road on Thursday.
"Getting 8,000 vehicles down on a weekend is something this road was never meant to handle. There needs to be responsibility on the county's part to help us manage that many people going down," she said.
Kahakalau says her group is left with more questions than answers after the Wednesday meeting. And until they know where this journey takes them, Protect Waipio Valley will continue to stay right where it is: in their words, "in solidarity with the road."