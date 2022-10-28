 Skip to main content
County to start improvements to Waipio Valley Road in the spring

  • Updated
  • 0
Waipio Valley Road

County to start improvements to Waipi'o Valley Road in the spring. This is at the top of the road at the "Kupuna Checkpoint" manned by community group Protect Waipi'o Valley.

 By Diane Ako

HAWAII COUINTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Friday. Hawaii County shared plans to fix a controversial North Hawaii road into a culturally significant valley.

Officials estimate it will take millions of dollars to patch up the erosion and secure the rockfall risks on Waipio Valley Road. But some say access to the ancient lands is priceless.

