County of Hawaii opening waiting list for Housing voucher

The County of Hawai’i Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) on September 19 through October 3. 

Applications must be completed and submitted electronically through OHCD’s online application portal, accessible with any computer or smartphone with internet access at:

