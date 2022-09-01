County of Hawaii opening waiting list for Housing voucher by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The County of Hawai’i Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) on September 19 through October 3. Applications must be completed and submitted electronically through OHCD’s online application portal, accessible with any computer or smartphone with internet access at:https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/i-want-to/apply-for-a-anThere is no cost to apply. Only one application per family allowed on the waiting listFor more information, see details here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waiting List Voucher Internet Housing County Program Application Smartphone More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts 19-year-old dies after shooting at Shima's Market in Waimanalo Updated Apr 29, 2022 Local It's time to rodeo up Kaua'i | Paniolo Heritage Rodeo returns for 21st year Updated Jul 22, 2022 Business Study: Hawaii among worst US states for unemployment claims, overall rate Updated Jul 25, 2022 COVID-19 COVID-19 spoils graduation for Waipahu High School senior Updated May 19, 2022 Local Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in aid to Ukraine as war enters new phase Updated Apr 28, 2022 News Oahu facing critical water shortage as residents urged to conserve Updated Mar 25, 2022 Recommended for you