...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
FROM 12 PM HST THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.A large long period south swell will bring hazardous warning
level surf to all south facing shores through this morning. Surf
should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 12 to 16 feet this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, large
breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, subsiding to
7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST today. For the
High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
Council to decide fate of the controversial Haiku stairs
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A long awaited deliberation from the Honolulu City Council will decide the fate of the controversial Haiku stairs Wednesday.
Especially in these past few months as those deliberations have heated up, we've heard from advocates of the removal, with many of those residents most burdened by trespassers trying to access the stairs.
We've heard from those who have proposed managed access plans-- and advocate for the preservation of the stairs.
Now This decision-- has been delayed a number of times, for a number of different reasons.
But plans are: Wednesday is the day the council will make its final decision either to move forward or re-access the 1.3-million-dollar proposal to dismantle the currently illegal hiking trail.
Of course the meeting will hear public testimony--
And it's the reason one of the most prominent advocacy groups-- Friends of the Haiku Stairs-- released a last minute survey to express public interest to the council of preserving the stairs.
Of the nearly 500 respondents-- the survey found that 40-percent were in favor of keeping the stairs, 29 percent indicating they supported the removal. And of the remaining 31-percent or respondents answered that they didn't care whether or not the stairs were removed.
Currently the hike remains illegal, but the stunning views leering in the interest of both local and visiting adventure seekers.
As of right now the city spends 250-thousand dollars a year, to maintain security of the area surround the stairs.
So those councilmembers proposing the removal-- justifying the 1.3 million dollar price tag, saying it would be more of a long term investment-- ensuring future spending would no longer be of concern.