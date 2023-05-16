Could Oahu's old coal power plant go green?

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Work will soon start up at the site of the state's last coal power plant, but not to restart the old generators.
The facility that used to pump out 20% of the power for Oahu, now sits quiet and still.
Already chemicals have been removed from the plant, and once all the permits are gathered, the dismantling will begin.
"If everything goes right, the end of the demolition will go until 2025," said AES Executive Vice President Bernerd Da Santos.
AES plans to spend around $20 million for the demolition, then to refurbish the parcel by putting in top soil and native grasses. That is not the only green vision for this site.
"I would like to see here a new site, where we are bringing renewable energy to the Hawaiian people."
AES has been busy building in the islands, with nine renewable energy projects already in operation or under construction - including wind, solar and battery storage.
"This is a good site for energy storage facility."
The steel and other materials will be recycled and the concrete removed from the nearly 9 acre site at Campbell Industrial Park, but the electrical substation will remain.
AES is currently building a solar farm and 240 mwh battery storage center on Maui, but the company wants to build an even bigger battery facility in the islands and it might end up in West Oahu. And cost roughly the same as AES spent to put in the coal plant.
"Our investment was $300 million. I would say a similar ballpark number to bring renewable here. It is a significant investment, and commitment but we believe in Hawaii. We consider AES part of Hawaii."
Da Santos couldn't say for sure what will go at the old coal power site, as it will take years to dismantle and recycle what they can from the power plant. A lot can change in that time, including renewable technology and even what Hawaii needs for its energy use.