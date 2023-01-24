Could Ha'iku Stairs be saved?

Could the Ha'iku Stairs, the famous off-limits Oahu trail slated for removal, get another chance at being saved?
The Ha'iku Stairs in windward Oahu, have been closed for decades.
Over the years, many have fought to reopen the scenic hike or take down the stairs.
Last year, it was announced they would finally come down, but it might not be the end of the Ha'iku Stairs after all.
The Haiku Stairs attract hikers from around the world, looking to illegally climb the nearly four thousand steps for beautiful views of windward Oahu.
But for those who leave near the entrance, hikers have marred that beauty.
"They trespass. They have no respect. I have been assaulted twice. My neighbors have been assaulted. People go in your yard, they just have no respect," said a Kaneohe resident who lives right next to the entrance. She has stopped angry hikers from using her yard to gain access to the Haiku stairs - which have been closed to the public for 35 years.
"I am tired of going to court, tired of being assaulted, my child being assaulted. It is not pono. It is not Hawaiian. It is not aloha."
She, and her neighbors, were happy to hear the City of Honolulu finally decided to take down the stairs last year.
On Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told lawmakers that is still the plan, but added U.S. Senator Brian Schatz was interested in turning the area into federal property, with a different entrance, and using federal funds to fix up the trail.
Residents who live nearby said they are not opposed to a legal hiking trail, they just don't want a busy entrance in their normally quiet neighborhood.
"Just put a cop by my house and I won't say a thing - as long as people will abide by the rules. You want to provide access, don't do it by my house. Because they will come 365 days of the year."
"The community doesn't want people sneaking thru their yards at 2 in the morning. They don't physical alterations. If there was a safe way to do it with the access point away from the community they would be behind it. But we haven't found, in 20 years, a way to do it," said State Representative Scot Matayoshi, whose district used to include the stairs.
He said today no matter what happens in the future, the current aging narrow metals stairs will have to be taken out.
"The stairs are too dangerous to hike and have to come down. So if Senator Schatz wants to come in with federal funding, with a new staircase and access points away from the community - the stairs still have to come down. We should work on that right now," added Matayoshi.
Whatever happens to the "Stairway to Heaven" it will be costly. Just to remove the stairs it is estimated at $1.3 million. To add a different entrance and rebuild the stairs it would be millions more.