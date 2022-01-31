Correction to Kauai 'resort bubble' story that aired on GMH 1/31/22

A news story about Kauai tourism and the “resort bubble” at Timbers Kauai aired by mistake on our Good Morning Hawaii broadcast on Monday, January 31, 2022.
The story originally aired in November 2020 included a reference about the Safe Travels program on Kauai. Since then Kauai County has adopted and is currently following the state’s Safe Travels Program, which allows domestic travelers to avoid mandatory quarantine, prior to departure, by uploading proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test.
Per the Safe Travels program:
U.S. citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination have two options: (1) fully vaccinated U.S. citizens must provide proof of vaccination AND a negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding a flight to Hawaii OR (2) if not vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding a flight to Hawaii.
Non-U.S. citizen traveling directly to Hawaii must present BOTH a vaccination record AND a negative COVID-19 test result (NAAT or antigen) within one day of boarding a flight to the U.S. The airlines will screen passengers prior to their departure to the United States.
All passengers who are not in quarantine are free to travel between islands without restriction.
There are no longer any so-called resort bubbles in Kauai. It was created to keep visitors quarantined. With COVID vaccinations up and case counts dropping on the island, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said resort bubbles were no longer needed and ended the program six months ago.
KITV is currently in the process of switching control rooms and a technical error caused the old story to air.
Again, the story about the Safe Travel program in Kauai and Timbers Kauai that appeared on GMA Monday morning is more than a year old and aired by mistake.