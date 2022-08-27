...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, gusty trade winds, and low
relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at times
today. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior
and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
SECTIONS OF All ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM HST
this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east around 20 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 40 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Coping with Stress and Depression with Coach and Author Karen Gibson
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Author and Parent Coach, Karen Gibson was on Good Morning Hawaii and advises, that once parents learn to accept and trust in their child’s journey and release the guilt, they will eventually experience more peace and less stress.
When parents practice healthier communication, learn their child’s love language and learning style, there’s less conflict and happier children which results in happier parents.
Her book, “One Hundred Parenting Tips Inspired by the Pandemic," isn’t just for moms, it’s for caregivers, older siblings, grandparents, teachers and anyone who interacts with children.
Once parents learn to accept and trust in their child’s journey and release the guilt, surrender unrealistic parenting expectations, they will eventually experience more peace and less stress. I’ve helped transform helicopter moms into learning that releasing the need to control is the key to keeping your sanity. All children want to be heard, understood and not judged. When we practice healthier communication, learn their child’s love language and learning style, there’s less conflict and happier children which result in happier parents.
