Cooking up a solution to Oahu's chef shortage

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mask and seating restrictions have been lifted for Hawaii restaurants, but not all have been able to return to full capacity.

One of the reasons is: there are not enough chefs to fill island kitchens.

Things heat up in The Surfing Pig's kitchen, as chefs cook for the lunch crowd. But not every restaurant is lucky enough to be fully stocked with these culinary experts.

"There is never enough qualified and talented individuals. We're always looking for the right people," said Stan Glander, the owner of The Surfing Pig & Kono's Restaurants.

While restaurants have been able to return to 100% capacity, not everyone will reopen its indoor seating,

"At our fast-service Kono's restaurants, we found we don't have to open dining rooms to make as much revenue as we did prior to COVID. I can't say we won't ever go back, but I can say now we won't return to indoor dining immediately," said Glander.

For other restaurants, the limited number of chefs have restricted a return to normal.

But this shortage of those culinary experts has been a boom for the culinary arts program at Kapiolani Community College (KCC).

"We actually saw an increase in enrollment this year, compared to one year ago," said KCC's Associate Professor Lori Maehara.

A jump of 14% adds dozens of students to the program. There they can focus on various specialties including pastry arts to institutional food service management, along with learning culinary skills.

"We like to offer students the full experience, including professionalism and cooking skills, but it is more than knowing how to cook," added Maehara.

The program is expanding, with phase 2 of the Culinary Institute of the Pacific under construction at Diamond head. That will also include an innovation center and KCC's premier restaurant.

Meanwhile, restaurants around Oahu are already relying on the community college program to keep up with some of the demand in their kitchens.

"We have one person from KCC, that is going to be a wonderful chef somewhere. We hope it will be here," added Glander.

