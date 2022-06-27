 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Controversial bail reform bill among 30 bills Gov. Ige says he plans to veto

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Ige Veto presser

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gov. David Ige plans to veto 30 of the 343 bills passed by the Hawaii State Legislature during the 2022 session.

Ige announced his veto plans at a press conference Monday afternoon. Among those bills is HB 1567, the controversial bail reform bill that would allow non-violent offenders to be released on their own recognizance without posting monetary bail.

In summarizing why he vetoed the bill, Ige said, in part, “The bill does not adequately address several important issues, including the need to secure the appearance of defendants and it deprives judges of the ability to exercise discretion on a case by-case basis.”

The 30 bills mentioned at the press conference are only the bills he intends to veto. The governor still has until July 12 to make his final decision.

“Several factors went into my decision making, including legal considerations, program effectiveness, and compliance issues,” Ige said.

A full rundown of all 30 bills Gov. Ige intends to veto is included at the bottom of this article.

Download PDF Ige 2022 Veto List

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK