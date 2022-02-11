 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Controversial 19-bedroom, 15-bathroom Kalihi home up for sale at nearly $3M

  • Updated
  • 0
monster home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial 19-bedroom, 15-bathroom home in Kalihi is up for sale. The sellers are asking for nearly $3 million for the property, that's 480% more than what they paid for back in 2014.

Housing continues to be a hot market in Hawaii, prices keep going up and homes are selling faster than ever. Real estate firm Locations reports the median number of days homes on Oahu stayed on the market last month was only 13. The giant Kalihi home has been on the market for nearly 230 days. Some realtors say it's harder to sell homes homes with more than 10 bedrooms.

"For 10 and under, half of the units are either being withdrawn or expired.10 and over, it's 1.5. It's three times harder to sell these 10 plus bedroom places," Bryn Kaufman, OahuRE.com, said.

Current county rules limit the size of homes to 60% of its total lot size but the rule does not affect existing homes including this one. Images from the city's records show the house has six structures. Watchdog group HI Good Neighbor opposes monster homes and members are keeping tabs on new developments in the neighborhood.

"There's more coming up on Houghtailing Street and some other areas. Neighbors are very concerned so we're keeping a close eye on them," Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, HI Good Neighbor, said.

Some people believe properties like the one on Kalihi Street are driving up housing prices.

"It's really egregious and speaks to the fact our housing market is so broken and these monster homes are part of the issue," Santos-Tam said.

KITV4 spoke with one of the registered owners Friday morning. He says about 20 people from the same family live in the home. Another woman who lives in the home admitted the house was built a bit too large but she believes their family has been criticized unfairly.

The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting told KITV4, based on our inquiry, the department will investigate the home because of concerns over potential violations that may exist in the single-family dwelling. A spokesperson says the dwelling was built to code, and was approved back in June, 2016.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you