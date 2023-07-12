Contractor stripped of permit review power to appeal Honolulu's revocation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A contractor is pushing back after Honolulu suspended him from reviewing building permit applications.
The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) announced the decision Tuesday, reporting Shih Jen Lin approved two project plans that violate the city's monster home ordinance.
Lin is the second reviewer in the past several months to have his registration suspended, DPP added in a press release.
But on Wednesday, Lin told KITV4 he is seeking legal help to appeal the revocation.
"We in Kaimuki are keeping an eye on these kinds of properties," said Jason DeMarco, a licensed architect who serves on the Kaimuki Neighborhood Board.
According to DeMarco, the board is tracking about six properties in the area suspected of violating the city's monster home ordinance.
One of the plans Lin reviewed was for a property on Pakolu Place in Kaimuki. A nearby resident said building directions written in Chinese were left on the sidewalk of the empty lot and a neighbor who could speak the language alerted others of the supposed violations.
Some neighbors are glad the property was flagged, as those who live near monster homes in Kaimuki complain about excess storm water runoff flowing into their yard, the size of these homes, and the limited parking.
"All of these factors start to impact not only the quality of life of our residents but potentially property damage in the form of storm water management," DeMarco added.
Lin also reviewed plans for a home on Kalei Road in Manoa, where construction appeared to be ongoing Wednesday.
Gerath Fukuya, who lives across from the property, said the Chinese owners told him they were not aware their plans were non-compliant.
"The owners, apparently, that I met, they're very nice people," Fukuya recalled.
When asked how he felt about a monster home being built across of his home, Fukuya said, "I don't really like it because it kind of ruins the neighborhood with all the traffic and the noise and everything else, so I'm glad they have an ordinance for it."
Besides informing KITV4 that he plans to appeal his suspension, Lin declined further comment.
DPP told KITV4 it will send an inspector to check on the construction at the Kalei Road property.