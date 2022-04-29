Contractor dies after being found unconscious at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (KITV4) - A Naval contractor has died after being found unconscious at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). On Friday around 12:30pm, the individual was found unconscious under a hotel pier in the water on JBPHH, according to reports. Base police and the Federal Fire Department responded. The contractor was transported to a local hospital and later died. The incident is under investigation. The contractor's identification has not be shared. This is an ongoing story - please check back to KITV4 for more updates. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Contractor Joint Base Pearl Harbor Fleet Law Police Federal Fire Department Identification Official Hotel Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Two hikers rescued from Koko Head trail on Wednesday Updated Apr 15, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD closes cold case from 1994 Updated Apr 15, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD will continue unannounced DUI checkpoints through February 2022 Updated Dec 29, 2021 Local Hawaii Department of Health confirms XE variant detected in Hawaii | UPDATE Updated Apr 14, 2022 Local Multi-agency response team frees entangle humpback whale off Maui Updated Mar 16, 2022 COVID-19 Kaua'i, Moloka'i report record daily COVID infections, officials urge for small holiday gatherings Updated Dec 29, 2021 Recommended for you