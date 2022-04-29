 Skip to main content
Contractor dies after being found unconscious at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

  • Updated
  • 0
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (KITV4) - A Naval contractor has died after being found unconscious at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). 

On Friday around 12:30pm, the individual was found unconscious under a hotel pier in the water on JBPHH, according to reports. Base police and the Federal Fire Department responded. 

The contractor was transported to a local hospital and later died. The incident is under investigation. The contractor's identification has not be shared. 

This is an ongoing story - please check back to KITV4 for more updates. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

