Contract worker dies in collapsed trench at Sand Island

The Hawai'i Department of Land and Natural Resources has confirmed that a contract worker involved in the Sand Island sewer improvement project died while working in a trench Saturday morning.
An officer from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) responded, but the investigation is being handled by the Honolulu Police Department.
UPDATE - Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:48 p.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a male trapped in a collapsed trench near the Sand Island baseball field at 9:57 a.m.
Six resource units staffed with 26 personnel were dispatched to this incident. The first HFD unit arrived on scene at 10:08 a.m. and found that the patient had been extricated from the trench and bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was in progress.
HFD personnel immediately initiated CPR protocols on the patient. Patient care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 10:14 a.m.
Original Story - Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11:05 a.m.
HONOLULU - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a man trapped in a trench at the end of Sand Island Access Road.
The 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 29.
According to Honolulu EMS, a 23-year-old man was said to be doing some work when he was covered in dirt in a trench.
Honolulu Police confirmed the location is an active construction site
When paramedics arrived, they administered advanced life support. The man was transported to an emergency room where he is listed in critical condition.
