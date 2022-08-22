 Skip to main content
Consolidated Theatres to show UH football games on the Big Screen

Consolidated Theaters - Koko Marina
Courtesy: Consolidated Theaters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get ready to catch "Da Braddahood" on the big screen. The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is teaming up with Consolidated Theatres to kick off the new football season.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 2, fans can cheer for the home team at the Koko Marina, Town Center Mililani, and Kapolei Entertainment Center locations complete with concession stand deals.

