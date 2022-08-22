Consolidated Theatres to show UH football games on the Big Screen By KITV Web Staff Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Consolidated Theaters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get ready to catch "Da Braddahood" on the big screen. The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is teaming up with Consolidated Theatres to kick off the new football season.Starting Saturday, Aug. 2, fans can cheer for the home team at the Koko Marina, Town Center Mililani, and Kapolei Entertainment Center locations complete with concession stand deals.Showtime is 4:30 p.m. every Saturday starting this weekend through November.Tap here to learn how you can get tickets. Local Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports By Diane Ako Local UH Board of Regents approves plan to nearly double the seating at Ching Athletics Complex By Marisa Yamane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mililani Fan Sport Commerce University Of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Big Screen Deal Town Center Showtime More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 YMCA along with local agencies to kick off community wellness event Mar 26, 2022 Local Saturday weather: High surf advisory, winds picking up, increased rain showers Updated Feb 5, 2022 Local Hawai'i receives "B" grade on national viral hepatitis report card Updated Jan 22, 2022 Business Korean billionaire's company to develop former KGMB-TV building, nearby office building into housing projects Updated Jul 25, 2022 Local Baby BOOM! 9th Monk seal pup of 2022 born on Oahu's North Shore Updated Aug 16, 2022 Local From hotel to housing: New affordable housing project planned for Wailuku Updated Jun 10, 2022 Recommended for you