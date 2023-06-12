Consolidated Theaters launching Saturday Morning movie program for keiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Consolidated Theaters is launching a summer series just for keiki: Saturday morning movies with a focus on community.
On Saturday, June 17, Consolidated Theaters around Oahu will feature a screening of Shrek 2 at 11 a.m. for just $5. The Ward Titan Luxe location in Honolulu will be honoring the film's popular character "Puss in Boots" with real-life feline friends: nonprofits Rescue Kitties of Hawaii and Catopia Hawaii will have adoptable rescue kitties to meet with.
The community will get to meet with the cats and volunteers from Rescue Kitties of Hawaii at the Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE location in the lobby from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For the Saturday series events, all keiki guests can also earn stamps on a Saturday Morning Movies Breakfast Club stamp card towards freebies like popcorn for every Saturday Morning Movie program ticket purchased. A breakfast special will also be offered especially for the program, featuring a muffin, choice of cereal and milk for $5.
The following Saturday Morning film lineup will be offered at 11 a.m. throughout 2023, with movie tickets $5 for all ages. Additional thematic partnerships will be announced throughout the program to engage audiences with organizations doing meaningful community work.
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982, rated PG) – July 1 **The Consolidated Theatres Kapolei location will feature a special visit from the Hawaiian Astronomical Society. Volunteers from the non-profit will be onsite starting at 10 a.m. sharing specialized telescopes for guests to view the Sun and Sunspots.
