Conservationists slap Maui hotel with lawsuit, claim property lights are making birds fall from the sky

Non-profit environmental advocacy group Earthjustice filed a lawsuit against the Grand Wailea Resort on Monday, arguing the hotel's lights have been endangering 'Ua'u, or Hawaiian petrels, for decades.
According to the organization, 'Ua'u navigate by moonlight and mistake the lights for the moon. Confused, the birds fly in circles, exhausting themselves until they fall to the ground.
"The majority are either eaten before they're found, or they land someplace like the bushes where they can't be found, so actually a very small number of grounded birds are actually found and able to be rehabilitated," Earthjustice attorney Leina'ala Ley said.
Conservationists estimate there are about 7,500 to 16,600 adult 'Ua'u left in the wild, and their population is dwindling.
In September, Earthjustice threatened to sue Grand Wailea unless it modified its lights, which it did.
"They were very eager in the beginning to work with us and so it was very nice, we were very hopeful," said Moana Bjur, executive director of the Conservation Council for Hawai'i.
However, Earthjustice claimed Grand Wailea did not follow all of the recommendations set forth and conservationists found a fallen bird even after changes were made, prompting the group to file a lawsuit Monday.
The group added dangerous lighting is an ongoing issue statewide. Hotel Hanalei Bay on Kaua'i decided to shutter windows and doors at night during fledgling season to help prevent birds from falling.
According to Ley, Grand Wailea sits in the middle of 'Ua'u's flight path between the beach and Hawai'i's largest breeding colony on Haleakala, which is why she said it is especially important the hotel make adjustments.
"Making sure that light doesn't project upwards into the sky, that filtered lights are used. There are certain types of lighting that are less attractive to birds," Ley added.
In response to the lawsuit, Grand Wailea sent KITV-4 the following statement:
“Grand Wailea has made sustainability and stewardship part of everything we do – from eliminating single-use plastics to prioritizing native plants and promoting reef-safe sunscreen.
Protecting all wildlife in our community is of the utmost importance to us. To that end, we partnered with a leading local expert to assist our efforts to ensure native and endangered bird species can seamlessly coexist and flourish in and around Grand Wailea.
While we do not comment on pending legal matters, we will respond appropriately to correct any misunderstandings about our record.”