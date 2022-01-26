Conservation organizations assist hundreds of Hawaiʻi seabirds during the 2021 “fallout” season

HONOLULU (KITV4)— Every year between mid-September and mid-December young seabirds across the Hawaiian Islands leave their nests, making their first flights towards the ocean. Unfortunately, this flight is a perilous one, as some of the seabirds become disoriented by artificial light, collide with manmade structures, and/or become fatigued.
The result is something Hawaiʻi and U.S. conservationists call “fallout”, or the subsequent grounding of these birds in areas where they are vulnerable to predators and vehicles.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, hundreds of seabirds affected during the 2021 fallout season (officially running between September 15 and December 15) were aided by various agencies and organizations across the state.
A reported 572 seabirds were admitted (of which 481 were released) to the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resource Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DLNR DOFAW) and the Hawai‘i Wildlife Center during the 2021 fallout season.
Additionally, 76 seabirds were admitted (of which 63 were released) from the DLNR DOFAW and the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, as well as another 168 admitted (139 released) by Kauaʻi’s Save Our Shearwaters
“We work with a number of partners, which makes seabird fallout recovery and release possible,” said Sheri S. Mann, Kaua‘i DOFAW branch manager in a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service press release, explaining, “It is very important to maintain and grow this collaboration so seabirds that are hurt or harmed have a second chance at life. This important recovery work coupled with extensive protection and conservation efforts need to continue if these important birds are to persist on our islands.”
Over 20 different species of seabirds nest in Hawaiʻi. However, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service press release, protected species such as the ‘a‘o (Newell’s shearwater), ‘ua‘u (Hawaiian petrel), the ʻakēʻakē (band-rumped storm petrel), and the ‘ua‘u kani (wedge-tailed shearwater) generate the highest levels of concern.
The ‘ua‘u kani are especially vulnerable to human disturbance and predatory animals because they build their nests in vegetation along the shoreline.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that, while construction and coastline disturbances threaten the ‘ua‘u kani’s habitat, it is also important to keep dogs leashed on the beach and cats indoors.
Pacific Island Fish and Wildlife Office field supervisor also encouraged mindfulness of lighting and development in coastal areas for the benefit of all seabirds, explaining in a press release, “Artificial lighting, power lines, and other man-made structures will continue to be obstacles for adult and young seabirds during the breeding, nesting, and fledgling seasons, which go from March 1 to December 15. Although adults can be disoriented by nighttime lighting, fledglings are the most susceptible. So we ask for your help preparing for the next seabird fledgling season. You can install wildlife-friendly lighting in advance of the fledgling season, and/or remove unnecessary lights. Minimizing light pollution is not only beneficial for wildlife but also human health, and preserves the night sky.”
For information on how to handle a downed seabird, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends visiting their Conservation in the Pacific Islands page. Questions about seabird fallout and locations where downed seabirds can be dropped off may be found at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/downed-wildlife-contact-details/.
“The Division of Forestry and Wildlife and our native seabirds have for years depended on the compassion of people who want to see grounded seabirds rescued and safely returned to the sea,” said DLNR DOFAW administrator David Smith in a press release, explaining the importance of the community’s involvement.