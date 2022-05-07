Congressman Kai Kahele announces bid for Hawai'i Governor

HILO, Hawai'i (KITV) -- Hawai'i U.S. Congressman Kai Kahele announced he wants to come back to the islands from our nation's capitol to campaign for the top state job.
He announced his bid for Governor of Hawai'i over Facebook Live on Saturday, May 7.
The announcement made from the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island in Kahele's hometown of Hilo. He was surrounded by close friends and family who attended in person.
"It was a feeling, it was chicken skin. I've known Kai for years and I think he is the leader Hawai'i desperately needs," said Jim McCully, Hilo farmer and business owner.
WATCH full announcement below:
Kahele said it's because of his time in Congress - he felt this was the next step for him to continue serving the people of Hawai'i — being boots on the ground here at home.
"You the people of Hawai'i deserve a governor who understands our island values of kindness, respect, inclusiveness and aloha," said Kahele. "A governor who will be a catalyst for change. A governor who will be compassionate, who will listen but who will also be decisive."
He says his campaign will be a grass roots campaign. Voluntarily participating in Hawai'i's public funding program where he will only accept public financing and small donations.
Kahele said during his speech that, "up until today the race has been dominated by big money and mainland donors."
"We have to win the highest office in Hawai'i a different way, a better way," Kahele said.
Hawai'i State Senator Laura Acasio who represents District on Hawai'i Island said how Kahele plans to run his campaign is what really resonated with her.
"I as well uphold that same belief, that in representing the people of Hawai'i we need to listen to the people of Hawai'i and really be there and not be beholden to big money," said Acasio.
Kahele also mentioned he will work to keep the promises made to the people of Hawai'i as a condition of statehood in 1959.
These promises pertain to Hawaiian homelands and as well as the return of 1.8-million acres of seeded land. Kahele said these promises have gone neglected for the last 63-years.
"When he talks about the five elements of public lands, seeded lands, no one talks about that. Campaign spending and how to address that, how to create an understanding of what that leads to, no one talks about that. These are big issues that are below the surface and he brought them out on day 1," said McCully.
Other issues Kahele touched on during his speech include:
- Doing more to make sure locals are able to afford to stay local,
- Enacting policies and initiatives that ensure keiki grow up healthy and thrive,
- Protecting the state's environment and cultural resources,
- and Creating an energy revolution that eliminates a reliance on oil
"Today, I have one clear message for those who think they can buy our government: Hawaii is not for sale," Kahele said.
Kahele was elected in 2020 to succeed Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. He was a pilot and state senator before he ran for the US House.
Other Democrats running for governor include Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former first lady Vicky Cayetano.
The Democratic Primary is Saturday, August 13.