Congressman Ed Case talks about Red Hill, Haleakala & transparency in government

HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) Congressman Ed Case was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday and talked about his recent trip to East Asia plus highlighted the tension between China and Taiwan. The Congressman also addressed the Red Hill and Haleakala situations and what he is doing to ensure transparency with the military.
HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) Congressman Ed Case was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday and talked about his recent trip to East Asia plus highlighted the tension between China and Taiwan. The Congressman also addressed the Red Hill and Haleakala situations and what he is doing to ensure transparency with the military.
The Congressman also talked about his recent assignments to key subcommittees on the House Appropriations Committee (that’s the Committee responsible for working on the annual budget that funds federal government programs, services and agencies).
Edward Espenett Case is an American lawyer and Democratic politician serving as the U.S. representative for Hawaii's 1st congressional district, which covers the urban core of Honolulu. He represented the 2nd district, which covers the rest of the state, from 2002 to 2007.
Case was born in Hilo, Hawaii and graduated from the University of California Hastings College of Law, San Francisco, CA.with a Juris Doctor.
From 1981 to 1982, Case served as law clerk to Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice William S. Richardson. From 1983 to 2002, he worked at the law firm Carlsmith Ball in Honolulu, where he became a partner in 1989, and served as managing partner from 1992 to 1994, when he was first elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives. Case resigned his partnership upon winning election to the United States Congress in 2002.
The Congressman is married to Audrey (Nakamura), a sansei (third generation from Japan) whose Hawai'i roots are in Honolulu and Kona. Audrey was Ed's Hawai'i Preparatory Academy classmate. She worked for four decades as a flight attendant with Pan American and United. They have four children, a daughter-in law and two grandchildren.
In his spare time ... Ed enjoys hiking and other outdoor and water activities, especially sailing and bodysurfing. Ed and Audrey also enjoy travel and family activities with a renewed emphasis on babysitting.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.