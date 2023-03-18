 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Congressman Ed Case talks about Red Hill, Haleakala & transparency in government

  • 0
Congressman Ed Case on GMH about travel to East Asia

HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) Congressman Ed Case was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday and talked about his recent trip to East Asia plus highlighted the tension between China and Taiwan. The Congressman also addressed the Red Hill and Haleakala situations and what he is doing to ensure transparency with the military.

Congressman Ed Case (D) representing the 1st District, was on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday. The Congressman talked about his recent trip to East Asia and tension between China and Taiwan. Plus, he talked about the Red Hill and Haleakala situations.

HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) Congressman Ed Case was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday and talked about his recent trip to East Asia plus highlighted the tension between China and Taiwan. The Congressman also addressed the Red Hill and Haleakala situations and what he is doing to ensure transparency with the military.

The Congressman also talked about his recent assignments to key subcommittees on the House Appropriations Committee (that’s the Committee responsible for working on the annual budget that funds federal government programs, services and agencies).

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred