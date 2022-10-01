Concussions continue to make national news as another QB with Hawaii ties does down

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on September 29 in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa is said to be "in good spirits."
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Quarterbacks from Hawaii continue to make news when it comes to head injuries and concussions.
Former Mililani High School and current Oklahoma Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol right now. A hit to the head took him out of Saturday's football game against TCU.
This is on the heels of Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa having another concussion in Thursday's game and being taken out of that game as well. With all these hits to the head, some are sounding the alarm over the dangers of brain injuries.
The Brain Injury Association of Hawaii's fundraiser over the weekend brought doctors, professionals and survivors together.
Concussions are a form of brain injury. Dr. Efland Amerson not only treats these types of injuries, he's also had to deal with his son having to deal with concussions when he was playing in the NFL for more than five years.
“When he was hit in the ear, he just melted. Lot of times it happens so fast they don't know what happens. As a parent, it makes your heart drop. I remember going into the locker room and checking on him. And him not knowing who I was briefly. So it's very scary,” said Amerson.
Tagovailoa's two concussions in consecutive NFL games has brought added attention to the dangers of concussion.
Amerson says it's the second one that really has him on edge.
“There's something called 'Second Impact Syndrome' that when you are concussed and get a second impact after it can be quite serious afterwards. Sometimes fatal,” Amerson said.
Sometimes concussions are minor and people don't even go unconscious. In cases where concussions are suspected, doctors check eyes for dilation that comes with lapses in consciousness, ask questions to make sure they are mentally alert, and look for wobbly legs and balance, dizziness, and headaches.
“A moderate concussion or severe concussion, there could be loss of memory. There could be loss of abilities. From a mild concussion, that's not the case. You can recover in two to three weeks,” said Amerson.
If the concussion is severe enough or if there are multiple serious concussions it may even lead to death. It's not just the physical part of it. Studies show the risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts go up for those with a concussion, even if it's mild.
