 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concussion Concerns On People's Minds

  • 0
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on September 29 in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa is said to be "in good spirits."

HONOLULU (KITV)- Quarterbacks from Hawaii continue to make news concerning concussions. Former Mililani High School and current Oklahoma Sooner Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol right now. A hit to the head took him out of Saturday's football game against TCU. This is on the heels of Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa having another concussion in Thursday's game and being taken out of that game as well. With all these hits to the head, some are sounding the alarm over the dangers of brain injuries.

The Brain Injury Association of Hawaii's fundraiser this weekend brought doctors, professionals and survivors together. Concussions are a form of brain injury. Dr. Efland Amerson not only treats these types of injuries, he's also had to deal with his son having to deal with concussions when he was playing in the NFL for more than 5 years.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred