 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concerns over trail management expressed as search continues for missing Makapuu Trail hiker

  • Updated
  • 0
Makapuu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nearly a weeklong search effort for 23-year-old Chase Ingalls near the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail has prompted renewed discussion about trail and safety management.

In the days long search, police, Coast Guard, and Ocean Safety officials have all responded to the location effort.

Ingalls' car was located, early in the search, in the parking lot, and his backpack was found along the trail way. Still, as of now there are still no leads as to his whereabouts Wednesday.

Missing: Chase Ingalls

Chase Ingalls is described as being 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not given.

This most recent incident is now prompting further discussion as to hiker safety, park, and trail management.

"We do have boundaries," explained the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) leader, Curt Cottrell. "We need to have people stay in the managed areas. Yeah, some of the coolest shots are out of bounds, but the risk that those people are putting both themselves at, and now first responders, is morally and ethically criminal."

Of course, the million-dollar question remains: What is the solution to combatting curious explorers who want to go off the beaten track?

Bills in this years legislative session have proposed people paying for their rescues if made in an out-of-bounds areas, but concerns as to people feeling less inclined to call and being put at further risk remains a concern.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK