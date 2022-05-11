Concerns over trail management expressed as search continues for missing Makapuu Trail hiker

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nearly a weeklong search effort for 23-year-old Chase Ingalls near the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail has prompted renewed discussion about trail and safety management.
In the days long search, police, Coast Guard, and Ocean Safety officials have all responded to the location effort.
Ingalls' car was located, early in the search, in the parking lot, and his backpack was found along the trail way. Still, as of now there are still no leads as to his whereabouts Wednesday.
This most recent incident is now prompting further discussion as to hiker safety, park, and trail management.
"We do have boundaries," explained the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) leader, Curt Cottrell. "We need to have people stay in the managed areas. Yeah, some of the coolest shots are out of bounds, but the risk that those people are putting both themselves at, and now first responders, is morally and ethically criminal."
Of course, the million-dollar question remains: What is the solution to combatting curious explorers who want to go off the beaten track?
Bills in this years legislative session have proposed people paying for their rescues if made in an out-of-bounds areas, but concerns as to people feeling less inclined to call and being put at further risk remains a concern.