Concealed carry application process kicks off in Honolulu County

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from
tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to
all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will
develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very
windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and
gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree
branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to
drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Also be
prepared for power outages. Please consider moving any planned
outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor
holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with
these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high
surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing
shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 PM HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Chief Joe Logan shows an example of the concealed carry card that will be available to a near 600 applicants should they meet requirements.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The clock started on Sunday for some 600 applicants who have applied for a concealed carry permit in Honolulu County.
The question, according to Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been: Are these measures too strict, or not strict enough?
HPD has been tasked since the recent Supreme Court Ruling over New York's gun laws, with finding the right balance.
Logan showed members of the press an example of the plastic concealed carry permit card. He told KITV4 that HPD coordinated with other police departments on Maui, Kauai and the Big Island, with the process also inviting public comment.
The Hawaii legislature has been discussing a "sensitive areas" limitation that might prevent firearms from being carried in parks, schools or on public transportation.
Logan says he does not expect the legislature's actions to hold up the process for the law abiding gun owners applying for their permit.
"We want to continue the process because I think we owe it to the gun rights individuals, the gun club people, and their right to bear arms. How do I measure that and still do this process? I was weighing the citizens' concerns of public safety with that of the 2nd amendments rights of individuals to bear arms," Logan said, "And to make sure there's a balance there."
Logan characterized those who are applying for the conceal carry permit as already legal gun owners.
He also read off a list of requirements for applicants in Honolulu County that include a medical waiver, adult mental health waiver, permit questionnaire, government ID, and a 4-hour training course in safety and laws. Passport photos and a $10 fee are also required.
Concealed carry permits are available only for handguns and not long guns.