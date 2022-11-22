 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say

  • Updated
  • 0
Firearms

The Honolulu Police Department began processing applications for concealed carry gun permits on Monday. But some applicants told KITV4 they were discouraged by the process of applying.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department began processing hundreds of applications for concealed carry gun permits on Monday.

After a supreme court ruling earlier this year, a person no longer needs a reason to carry a concealed weapon, giving more people the opportunity to apply.

City proposes rules banning firearms in "sensitive places" as it prepares for the public carrying of guns

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred