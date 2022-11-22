Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say

KITV4 was at the police station Monday and surprisingly, not many people were there trying to apply. Most were just there to make sure they got the right information.
The enthusiasm was strong for those in line at the HPD trying to get their concealed carry permit. After the Supreme Court eased restrictions, the Honolulu Police Department sent letters to early applicants over the weekend. Between 500 and 600 people applied early, officials told KITV4.
But on Monday, some of those eager gun owners still left the police station empty handed.
HPD says they're trying to make the new rules and forms as accessible as possible. Applications for certified courses were posted on Nov.18. Prospective gun owners still have to submit a firearm application and go through the proper procedures.
“You have a 10-year background check and you have to wait two weeks. And those two weeks, they do a thorough investigation, they’ll even call your doctor to see if you’re mentally incompetent. And your record has to be squeaky clean, no felonies,” said one man who did not wish to be identified.
Complicating matters even more is an ordinance being considered by the Honolulu City Council, that would prohibit guns being at schools, voter centers, all public parks, shelters, bus stops, and even on buses.
While some are again the proposed ordinance with concerns of self-defense, others are thinking what would happen if concealed carry were to make its way into places like shelters.
If you're interested in getting your concealed carry permit, HPD will open for applications again at 8 a.m.