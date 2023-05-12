Complaints over squatting at old Kam Drive-In prompt services from outreach group

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- What was once home to a legendary drive-in theater, then a popular swap meet in Aiea, has now become a growing homeless encampment.
The owner previously planned to develop the lot into housing and retail space, but the proposal has since been shelved.
"It's sad honestly, you know there is a history there, and a history that should be respected," area neighborhood board chair Stephen Wood said.
City inspectors reported the grounds were littered with trash earlier this week -- and the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is drafting a notice to the property owner for unsafe, unsecured structures and overgrowth.
Because the now-desolate lot is privately owned, the city doesn't have jurisdiction to address the homeless encampment there, and the owner is responsible for clearing out the space.
After KITV4 notified service providers about the encampment, they went to the site on Friday to meet the nine people living there.
"They were very friendly, very open to receiving us," said Nicky Winter, executive director of outreach group Achieve Zero, adding the people living there agreed to their help.
Winter said a team will go there next week to help the homeless secure necessary documents and start their transition back to permanent housing.
According to Winter, the people staying there are keeping the area clean, and took it upon themselves to change locks to the gates to keep out cars and crime. Winter feels the homeless have been unfairly blamed for the unlawful behavior.
"They're people just like us right, they hurt, they cry, they laugh, they love," Winter added. "Just because they're having a hardship doesn't mean they own the crime problem or the substance abuse problem."
KITV4 reached out to California-based property owner Robertson Properties Group for comment and we're waiting to hear back.