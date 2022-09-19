 Skip to main content
Community meeting set to address shoreline erosion efforts in Maui County

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Officials in Maui County plan to hold a community meeting to address the shoreline erosion along lower Honoapiilani Road near Kaopala Bay.

The erosion in that area is raising concerns over the structural quality of the roadway that serves as a major access point for residents, the local bus service,and emergency response.

