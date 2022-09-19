Community meeting set to address shoreline erosion efforts in Maui County By KITV Web Staff Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Officials in Maui County plan to hold a community meeting to address the shoreline erosion along lower Honoapiilani Road near Kaopala Bay.The erosion in that area is raising concerns over the structural quality of the roadway that serves as a major access point for residents, the local bus service,and emergency response.The public is invited to can weigh in on mitigation alternatives in a virtual meeting scheduled via Zoom on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.Anyone interested in attending the virtual meeting must first register online. Once registered, residents will receive an email containing a Zoom link for the meeting.Tap here to register for the meeting. Local Governor Ige declares 4th emergency proclamation over food insecurity to continue SNAP benefits By Kathryn Doorey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Erosion Resident Geology Roadway Meeting Shoreline Zoom Bus Service Maui County Community Residents Wailuku Kihei Hana Local News Lahaina More From KITV 4 Island News Local Big Island McDonald’s to feature 59-cent cheeseburgers during grand re-opening on June 25 Updated Jun 24, 2022 Local Woman in critical condition after near-drowning at Honolulu Magic Island Updated Aug 17, 2022 News 2nd District race for Congress wide open second election in a row Updated Aug 12, 2022 Business Hy's Steak House in Waikiki to undergo $1M renovation Updated Jun 8, 2022 Local Woman sues Hawaiian Brian's for overserving alcohol after she was severely injured in car crash Updated Sep 13, 2022 Local Artists collaborate over thousands of miles through ZOOM meetings to keep “Moving Forward.” Updated Jul 20, 2022 Recommended for you