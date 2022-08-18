Community meeting held on the Big Island to discuss the future of Pohoiki Boat Ramp

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohoiki Boat Ramp in the Puna District of the Big Island has not been usable for the past four years, after the Kilauea eruption in 2018.
Recreational and commercial fishermen in East Hawaii depended on that boat ramp.
"So imagine, I know for those who live on Oahu may not understand Puna or understand the country lifestyle that we live here on the Big Island, but if you were to take the shoreline over Oahu and not have any boat ramp, that is the same shoreline from Hilo to Kau with no boat ramp," said Rep. Greggor Ilagan, (D) Puna.
The boat ramp itself is still there, but if you launch your boat off of it, you can't go anywhere because it's blocked by a lot of sediment.
The 2018 eruption created new land. The waves are eroding some of that new land and are depositing the sediment, essentially black sand, right into the bay. That is what's blocking ocean access to and from the boat ramp.
On Thursday afternoon, there was a community meeting at Pahoa Community Center to discuss the future of Pohoiki Boat Ramp.
"The community wants the boat ramp to open as soon as possible, and that's always been their stand from the beginning," Ilagan said.
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is in charge of Pohoiki Boat Ramp.
It hired Limtiaco Consulting Group to work on a solution to ultimately re-open Pohoiki Boat Ramp.
The consultants held the community meeting to discuss options and to get feedback.
"With alternatives that they gave, which the first one is a narrower channel, which will cost around $3.6 million, that's with some fluff there too, as you know, the cost goes up. And the second alternative is a wider, wide channel, which is still dredging for the first and second, and that's going to cost $5.2 million. And the last alternative is going to be a permanent boat ramp with jetties and that that can range from $25 to $62 million," Ilagan said.
During the meeting, the community asked for a combination of options -- dredging to begin with, then ultimately a permanent harbor with jetties.
The consultants said if they get the green light to dredge, crews could likely start working on that as early next summer because they still have to finish the environmental assessment, and they still need the funding, which will not be available until January. Phase two could be the longer-term fix.
This past weekend community members started taking things into their own hands, creating a bucket brigade to try to remove the black sand, but there's so much sediment in the area.
