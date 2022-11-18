Community groups rally on 1-year anniversary of Red Hill water crisis

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 945 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 637 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Heeia and
Fort Shafter. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Halawa, Kaneohe, Aiea,
Kahaluu, Salt Lake, Waiahole, Manoa, Maunawili, Pearl City,
Waikane, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Fort Shafter, Heeia,
Nuuanu and Iwilei.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 945 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Community advocates gathered at UH Manoa to mark the one-year anniversary of the last major fuel spill at Red Hill. That incident caused thousands of gallons of fuel to leak into the Navy's drinking water system.
Members of the Oahu Water Protectors told KITV4 they hope to get their voices heard and to shorten the timeframe to defuel Red Hill.
Also on Friday, military officials met with state and community leaders for the first in a series of forums to discuss the steps it's taking to safely remove the more than 100-million gallons of fuel in underground storage tanks.
Rear Admiral John Wade, the Navy commander in charge of defueling Red Hill, told KITV4 he's listening to community concerns and working to complete defueling much faster than the target date of July 2024.
"I enter the one-year mark with compassion and empathy," he said. "I'm absolutely committed to try to shorten that timeline."
After the so-called "unpacking" of one-million gallons of fuel from Red Hill pipelines, the military's now resuming repairs of the facility.
The Department of Defense (DoD) has already completed 25 repairs -- close to 100 are in progress and another 140 are in the contracting process. Repairs are expected to be finished over the next year.
"Today's the starting point. We'll have a discussion, we'll get the initial feedback, we'll commit to many other meetings," Wade said. "This group is diverse and has experience and understanding of the problem set, much more broad than I do as someone in the military and my team. So I think it's going to make our team stronger and I am absolutely willing to accept any feedback, recommendation and to explore it."
Community advocates say they want a seat at the table because they may not be able to survive one more spill.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.