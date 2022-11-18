 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 637 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Heeia and
Fort Shafter. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Halawa, Kaneohe, Aiea,
Kahaluu, Salt Lake, Waiahole, Manoa, Maunawili, Pearl City,
Waikane, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Fort Shafter, Heeia,
Nuuanu and Iwilei.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 945 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Community groups rally on 1-year anniversary of Red Hill water crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill protest 11/18

Community advocates are gathering at UH Manoa to mark the one-year anniversary of the last major fuel spill at Red Hill. That incident caused thousands of gallons of fuel to leak into the Navy's drinking water system.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Community advocates gathered at UH Manoa to mark the one-year anniversary of the last major fuel spill at Red Hill. That incident caused thousands of gallons of fuel to leak into the Navy's drinking water system.

Members of the Oahu Water Protectors told KITV4 they hope to get their voices heard and to shorten the timeframe to defuel Red Hill.

With fuel from Red Hill pipes removed, military to begin pipeline repairs

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

