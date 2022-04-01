Community First Hawaii launches statewide survey to gather public feedback on healthcare needs

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Community First Hawaii launches statewide Access to Care campaign and survey.
Community First Hawaii announced Friday that they are launching the Access to Care healthcare campaign and statewide survey open to all Hawaii residents throughout April.
The Access to Care campaign aims to better understand healthcare gaps in communities to improve on and achieve healthier outcomes in Hawaii. The statewide campaign will work with half a dozen healthcare, government, and social services partners, while collecting information from the public about their experiences in accessing the care they need.
Hawaii residents are encouraged to complete the survey here. Those who complete the survey can enter to win $100 gas gift cards, which will be drawn weekly. Residents can also take the survey at pop-up events at some grocery stores and farmers markets across the islands through April 30.
“Everyone’s voice matters,” said Randy Kurohara, executive director of Community First. “When you fill out the survey, it’s a chance to call out the needs you see and the gaps you want fixed -- for yourself, your family and your community.”
The study is led by Community First in partnership with the Hawaii State Rural Health Association, DOH, Hawaii Health Systems Corporation, Hawaii Medical Association, HMSA, and Pacific Basin Telehealth Resource Center.
The Access to Care campaign specifically seeks to connect with underserved populations, specifically those in rural areas, ALICE families (Asset-limited, Income-constrained, Employed), and those who are limited English proficient (LEP).
Hawaii has the highest per capita rates of LEP persons in the nation, according to Christine Matsuda with Paakai Communications.
“Our focus is protecting and serving the health of our community,” said Lisa Rantz, president of the Hawaiʻi State Rural Health Association. “Beyond the medical and clinical needs of our community, what else do we need to be vibrant and thriving from a holistic health perspective? Creating more access to quality local care by informed data is the goal.”
Once the data is collected, the report will be made publicly available and delivered to leaders and providers in health, social services, and policy.