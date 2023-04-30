 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community college raises up ritual at Merrie Monarch

  • Updated
  • 0
Merrie Monarch Opening Brings Ritual to Festival

A participant with Unukupukupu stands behind ki'i, woven images, during the opening of Ho'olaule'a at this year's Merrie Monarch.

The opening of the Merrie Monarch featured Unukupukupu,the halau from Hawaii Community College

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Walking across the parking lot towards the Civic Auditorium in Hilo on a Sunday in April just after 9 a.m., the thunderous roar could be heard from within.

The opening Ho'olaule'a at the Merrie Monarch festival is led off annually by the halau, Unukupukupu, out of Hawaii Community College. "Performance" would not be an accurate descriptor. The word presentation also comes up short in describing the energy emitting from both audience and halau that morning.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred