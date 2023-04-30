Community college raises up ritual at Merrie Monarch

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Walking across the parking lot towards the Civic Auditorium in Hilo on a Sunday in April just after 9 a.m., the thunderous roar could be heard from within.
The opening Ho'olaule'a at the Merrie Monarch festival is led off annually by the halau, Unukupukupu, out of Hawaii Community College. "Performance" would not be an accurate descriptor. The word presentation also comes up short in describing the energy emitting from both audience and halau that morning.
Something more profound was afoot.
KITV4 had a chance to sit down with professor and program director Taupouri Tangaro with Hawaii Community College and UH Hilo, and discuss the meaning behind the ritual, and what made 2023's festivities so electric.
2023 marked the first year since 2019 that a full audience attended the festival's Ho'olaule'a.
Taupouri Tangaro:
"To do the dance on the entertainment platform, that's one thing, but to do the dance in ritual, that's another. Kipaipai, everyone on that ritual floor, no matter their age, knew why they were on that floor. They knew at that moment they weren't performing, they weren't entertaining, they were facilitating, would connect 2023 to our antiquity."
"We are a conduit, that would allow for our ancestors to come through into the moment. We don't have an MC explaining this. It just happens and people have to make some sense of it. So long as spirit is being moved."
"And hula is that. We don't get rid of the form. We use this ancient form, the choreography, the presentation, the language, to communicate not only ancient dances, but modern dances, modern experiences also. It was ancient in form."
"Kipaipai, a ceremony of welcome, facilitated by a current, very modern Hawaiian community. just ripe and ready to welcome the world in the way Hilo welcomes the world. One person could not have done this. It was a whole team. It was an army of teachers."
"Kipaipai is an opportunity for our graduates to reconvene. You had coordinators, program coordinators, you had students, you had former students, you had their family. So Kipaipai allows the community to come into the experience...
Huge diversity, indigenous and non-indigenous alike."
"And that's what people were feeling. It was not like, oh, that's a cute, you know, that's a cute pageant. They knew something real was happening."
"And all of them, they all, that's part of it. They all know why we bring in the kuahu, the table with the plants. They knew why the ki'i's were coming, the woven images."
"They knew that it represented the ancestors that kept these traditions alive so that in 2023, we don't have to borrow indigenous world practices from somewhere else. We have it here."
The above interview was conducted with Taupouri Tangaro in April of 2023, following the 60th annual Merrie Monarch festival.